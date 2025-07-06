BJP MLA's Son Charged For Firing Gun In Air At Karnataka Temple Fair

Santosh Jarkiholi, son of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has been booked after a video emerged showing him allegedly firing a gun in the air during a temple fair in Gokak.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday during the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak town in Belagavi district.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Santosh is seen celebrating amid a crowd by firing in the air.

Following the incident, the Gokak Town Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Santosh Jarkiholi on Saturday.

The charges are related to the illegal use of a firearm in a public gathering.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, told reporters on Sunday in Bengaluru that the matter was being taken seriously.

"A formal complaint has been filed, and legal action will follow accordingly. The police will perform their duty without succumbing to any kind of pressure. No one is above the law," he said, assuring a transparent investigation into the case.

Officials have indicated that Santosh Jarkiholi may be summoned for questioning soon.

