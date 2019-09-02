DK Shivakumar Strong Enough To Face Vindictive Agenda: HD Kumaraswamy

DK Shivakumar appeared before the ED officials for the third time today (File)

In a veiled attack against the government, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda against him.

"Vindictive politics has become the order of the day. Opposition leaders are easy victims of power misuse. In public life, we need to be strong to face baseless allegations and conspiracies. I am sure DK Shivakumar is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda against him," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Mr Shivakumar appeared before the ED officials for the third time in connection with his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

The 57-year-old leader has said that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. This had come after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the December 2018 summons issued to him.

