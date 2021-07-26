Upset Over BS Yediyurappa's Resignation, Supporters In His Hometown Shut Shops

BS Yediyurappa resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister today.

After BS Yediyurappa resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday, supporters from his hometown Shikaripura, in the Shivamogga district shut down shops and commercial establishments in disappointment.

The market area in Shikaripura wore a deserted look soon after.

Mr Yediyurappa now holds the position of caretaker Chief Minister till his successor is sworn in.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, the governor of the state, on Monday accepted Mr Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

According to sources, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge Arun Singh are likely to be two central observers for the state.

Ending months of speculation, Mr Yediyurappa announced his decision of stepping down at a special event organised at Vidhana Soudha to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term.

Later, he met Mr Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation.

Stating that nobody pressured him to resign, Mr Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as the chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led government in the state.

He also said that he decided to resign two days ago, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and the people of Karnataka.

Mr Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)