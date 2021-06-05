13,800 New Covid Cases In Karnataka, 2,686 In Bengaluru

Bengaluru registered worst-hit district with 2,686 cases. (File)

Karnataka on Friday registered 13,800 new coronavirus cases and 365 deaths, data released by the state health department said today. The total active Covid cases in the state now stand at 2,68,275, while the positivity rate and the death rate were reported at 9.69 per cent and 2.64 per cent, respectively. As many as 25,346 patients were discharged on Friday.

State's capital Bengaluru remained the worst-hit district with 2,686 cases and 206 deaths. The city currently has 1,24,807 active cases and over 14,000 people have lost their lives due to the highly contagious virus.

Mysuru district emerged as the second major Covid hot spot with 1,155 cases and 22 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 568 infections in Hassan, 695 in Tumakuru, 714 in Dakshina Kannada and 847 in Belagavi.

The state recorded lesser cases in comparison to the preceding day when it reported 16,068 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 364 deaths.