Karnataka Relaxes Lockdown Restrictions For Several Districts

Karnataka has decided to relax lockdown restrictions in a number of districts. (File)

The Karnataka government has decided to relax lockdown restrictions in a number of districts where the coronavirus spread has not shown a colossal impact.

The state government order, signed by the Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, allows the industries to work in these districts with certain conditions.

The industries have been permitted to work in Chamarajnagar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Udupi, Davanagere, Kodagu districts.

The order allows the Special Economic Zones to resume manufacturing work in these districts, however, it mandates them to adhere to strict social distancing measures.

The employees have been asked to preferably stay at their workplaces or provided dedicated transport with strict adherence to social distancing if they need to travel.

The government through an earlier order had allowed the opening of all the shops outside the municipal limit as long as they are not in shopping malls.

Going a step ahead in these districts, the shops even within municipal limits are allowed to operate with not more than 50% of the total workforce.

The state government has asked minister In-charge of the eight other districts, including Bengaluru Rural, Ballari and Mandya, to take a call on the resumption of shops and industries.

Karnataka has so far reported 532 confirmed coronavirus cases with 20 deaths. As many as 215 patients have also recovered and discharged from the hospital in the state.