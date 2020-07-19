Karnataka Ties Up With Health Consortium For Home Isolation Services

Out of over 4,000 fresh cases in state, 2,156 were from Bengaluru urban alone

The Karnataka government has tied up with a non-profit health consortium, Swasth, to monitor coronavirus positive patients in home isolation who may have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Health Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey met with a team from Swasth on July 16 to discuss a system to monitor home isolation for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients, a statement said.

"As more patients with non-serious COVID-19 symptoms are being advised to isolate at home to ensure the availability of beds and resources for severely-ill patients, the system is intended to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure adequate care for patients in home isolation," it said.

"The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services issued a work order on July 17 for Swasth to work with the state to implement a 10-day care package through service providers for patients isolating at home for an initial period of one month. This package will include daily monitoring of patients by healthcare professionals, and periodic check-ins by doctors," it said.

"If the person's condition worsens, he/she can get in touch with an emergency contact provided, and be connected with the doctor. The doctor may recommend a patient call the 108 ambulance service or redirect them to government services…" it said.

Karnataka recorded 4,120 new COVID-19 cases today, the biggest single-day spike of the pandemic in the state, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 63,772, government data showed. The total fatalities in the state climbed to 1,331 with 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, it said.

With 1,290 discharges, the number of patients who recovered and were discharged reached 23,065, the health department said in its latest bulletin.