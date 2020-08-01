Karnataka Minister BC Patil Tests Positive For COVID-19

BC Patil said he is in home quarantine at his residence in Bangalore. (File)

Karnataka Minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The report has confirmed me to be corona positive. I am in home quarantine at my residence in Bangalore," he said in a tweet.

"During a recent visit to Koppal district, five of the staff members who accompanied me were reported to be coronavirus positive," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka, the state's health department informed on Friday.

Karnataka now has a total of 1,24,115 coronavirus cases, including 72,005 active cases and 49,788 discharges.

So far, 2,134 deaths have been reported from the state.