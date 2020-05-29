In Karnataka, Shopping Centre Body Argues Why Malls Should Reopen

Each time there is a relaxation of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, shopping malls stay firmly off the list of what can open. Authorities are concerned about social distancing norms - and while all standalone shops in Karnataka have been allowed to open - malls and shopping complexes stay firmly shut.
This has of course hugely affected those in the mall business. And they are trying to persuade Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to open the malls with precautions in place.
Raghunandan of Bharatiya City Developers, in Bengaluru told NDTV, "We, on behalf of the Shopping Centre Association of India represented to him the various issues being faced by the closure of the shopping centres and malls in Karnataka and across the country and we have prevailed on him to favourably consider our request for opening in a very controlled manner - in a very scientific, sanitised, controlled manner is what we plan. And he heard us out, we presented a memorandum to him and he said he would take it up with the Prime Minister."
The BJP government in Karnataka has made it clear many times that they would follow the directions of the Central government when it came to opening up post lockdown, but the members of the Shopping Centres Association of India are hoping for a decision by the end of the month.
The representatives of the association insist they can keep customers and staff safe.
Shashikumar of the Brigade Group, said, "In terms of managing social distancing, I think malls are the better option even for the government and the authorities in terms of achieving the control on the spread of the virus. There are many reasons. One, in malls it is very easy for us to screen the entry at entry level itself. Number two - even at the entrance of the malls or anywhere inside the mall, you know it is very easy to achieve the social distancing. They are in a mall of 1 million square feet, there are easily about 300 stores. Each store is being guided by a very stringent SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) where individual retailer has their own Standard Operating Procedure which gets overlapped with the mall's procedure... At the same time - contactless payment and the merchandise being fumigated."
Economically, the mall closure has had a huge impact.
Mr Shashikumar said, "In our internal calculation with all the malls, we have estimated that anywhere between 800 to 1000 crores is the total consumption across Bangalore city alone as all malls put together. Big malls, small malls - on an average 100 crores is the average per month. So last two months we have easily lost a lot of money."
Gajendra Singh, Senior Centre Director of Phoenix Malls, South, pointed out other challenges.
He said, "We have zero rent coming in since the lockdown. Since there is no rent coming, so now the stress is on how to repay these loans. While the RBI has given us three months moratorium and they have been kind enough to further extend three months more but after three months again, the stress is going to be there because there is no revenue. Since there is no revenue the retailers are also stressing."
"As far as the government's concern is there on the hygiene and safety aspect of the malls, we have not only made detailed SOPs which covers customers but it also covers our staff so right from the beginning you will see there will be multiple signage - each mall will have close to 150-200 signage which will drive the customer automatically and remind at every point to sanitise hands, wash hands, social distancing, follow the queue markers," he added.
The mall owners say opening malls would have a positive impact on the job situation and migration.
Mr Singh said, "Once the malls open, once the industry opens up, we will be opening not at 100 per cent capacity. The occupancy will be limited and therefore staff will also be limited. So we will be able to manage it with the local staff which is there. Since the industry is entirely shut, millions of people are jobless right now. Once the business starts back I'm sure all the migrants who have gone back - everybody will become more positive and they will start coming back also to the jobs."
For now though, malls remain shut. And the state waits for the Centre to announce any possible relation of restrictions on the way much of urban India shops.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Akola506
Aurangabad1415
Dhule125
Jalgaon522
Mumbai34865
Mumbai Suburban3331
Nagpur450
Nashik1092
Palghar736
Pune7213
Satara431
Solapur717
Thane9318
Yavatmal107
Ahmednagar85
Amravati201
Beed40
Bhandara25
Buldhana56
Chandrapur26
Hingoli138
Jalna124
Kolhapur361
Latur109
Nanded118
Nandurbar32
Parbhani38
Raigad1012
Ratnagiri201
Sangli98
Gadchiroli28
gondia56
Osmanabad58
Sindhudurg19
Wardha8
Washim11
56948 2190
37133 1121
17918 964
1897 105
DistrictCases
Chittoor257
Guntur412
Krishna477
Kurnool704
Sri Potti Sriramulu Nell*168
Anantapur344
East Godavari167
Prakasam64
Srikakulam70
Visakhapatnam78
West Godavari121
Y.S.R.160
Vizianagaram17
3171
1056
2057 48
58 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Rural13
Bengaluru Urban294
Mysuru98
Bagalkote83
Ballari38
Belagavi182
Bidar123
Chikkaballapura129
Dakshina Kannada94
Dharwad45
Gadag37
Kalaburagi202
Mandya265
Tumakuru34
Uttara Kannada79
Vijayapura93
Chamarajanagara0
Chikkamagaluru12
Chitradurga11
Davangere146
Hassan135
Haveri12
Kodagu4
Kolar21
Koppal4
Raichur73
Ramanagara1
Shivamogga36
Udupi124
Yadgir164
2418 135
1590 99
781 33
47 3
DistrictCases
North Goa39
South Goa25
68 1
31
37 9
0
DistrictCases
Chengalpattu643
Chennai12170
Kanchipuram286
Madurai265
Namakkal94
Ranipet99
Thanjavur127
Thiruvallur570
Thiruvarur48
Tiruppur113
Vellore47
Virudhunagar142
Ariyalur412
Coimbatore165
Cuddalore441
Dharmapuri7
Dindigul135
Erode69
Kallakurichi263
Kanniyakumari67
Karur82
Nagapattinam57
Perambalur124
Pudukkottai32
Ramanathapuram72
Salem145
Sivaganga38
Tenkasi82
The Nilgiris16
Theni114
Tiruchirappalli82
Tirunelveli368
Tirupathur30
Tiruvannamalai274
Tuticorin181
Villupuram368
Krishnagiri30
18545 817
8503 244
9909 567
133 6
DistrictCases
Kannur252
Kottayam50
Alappuzha39
Idukki28
Kasaragod272
Kollam56
Kozhikode61
Malappuram61
Palakkad114
Pathanamthitta43
Thiruvananthapuram52
Thrissur41
Ernakulam44
Wayanad30
1004 41
445 30
552 10
7 1
DistrictCases
Raipur11
Korba41
Balod24
Baloda Bazar14
Balrampur9
Bastar0
Bemetara13
Bijapur1
Bilaspur46
Dantewada0
Dhamtari2
Durg11
Gariyaband5
Janjgir-Champa15
Jashpur3
Kabirdham13
Kanker12
Kondagaon0
Korea9
Mahasamund1
Mungeli81
Narayanpur0
Raigarh12
Rajnandgaon35
Sukma0
Surajpur8
Surguja7
369 8
286 4
83 4
0
DistrictCases
Hyderabad1495
MedchalMalkajgiri37
Ranga Reddy85
Suryapet83
Vikarabad38
Warangal Urban29
Adilabad21
Jagitial57
Jangoan7
Jayashankar Bhupalapally9
Jogulamba Gadwal41
Kamareddy10
Karimnagar10
Khammam11
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad6
Mahabubnagar18
Mancherial33
Medak5
Nalgonda26
Narayanpet2
Nirmal21
Nizamabad74
RajannaSircilla7
Sangareddy16
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Mahabubabad9
Mulugu3
Nagarkurnool4
Peddapalli3
Siddipet4
Wanaparthy0
Warangal Rural3
YadadriBhuvanagiri36
2098 107
751 101
1284
63 6
DistrictCases
Baleshwar141
Bhadrak104
Jajapur245
Dhenkanal17
Kalahandi15
Kendrapara60
Khordha105
Koraput7
Sundargarh43
Anugul21
Balangir56
Bargarh2
Boudh33
Cuttack87
Deogarh24
Gajapati10
Ganjam394
Jagatsinghapur49
Jharsuguda6
Kandhamal13
Kendujhar20
Malkangiri18
Mayurbhanj19
Nabarangpur1
Nayagarh65
Nuapada14
Puri87
Rayagada0
Sambalpur7
Sonepur5
1593 76
853 76
733
7
DistrictCases
Barwani42
Bhopal1446
Dewas96
Dhar122
East Nimar233
Gwalior132
Indore3401
Jabalpur234
Ujjain726
Agar Malwa13
Alirajpur3
Betul23
Burhanpur295
Chhindwara6
Dindori16
Harda3
Hoshangabad37
Khargone124
Mandsaur109
Morena88
Raisen68
Ratlam30
Sagar115
Shajapur10
Shandol9
Sheopur7
Tikamgarh9
Vidisha20
Anuppur3
Ashoknagar12
Balaghat8
Bhind56
Chhatarpur16
Damoh16
Datia9
Guna3
Jhabua14
Katni2
Mandla12
Narsinghpur10
Neemuch158
Niwari0
Panna4
Rajgarh10
Rewa39
Satna24
Sehore8
Seoni2
Shivpuri8
Sidhi13
Singrauli11
Umaria6
7261 237
3021
3927 238
313 8
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad12580
Anand98
Arvalli113
Banas Kantha107
Bhavnagar125
Gandhinagar224
PanchMahals80
Surat1563
Vadodara983
Bharuch41
Botad55
Chhotaudepur24
Dang3
Dohad38
GirSomnath45
Jamnagar52
Kachchh67
Kheda71
Mahesana95
Mahisagar121
Narmada18
Naysari21
Patan83
Rajkot106
SabarKantha89
Surendranagar32
Tapi6
Valsad30
Amreli9
DevbhumiDwarka11
Junagadh27
Morbi4
Porbandar8
15195 374
6708
7549 410
938 23
DistrictCases
Ajmer334
Banswara97
Bharatpur128
Jaipur1939
Jhalawar205
Jodhpur1303
Kota421
Nagaur420
Alwar54
Barmer22
Bhilwara193
Bikaner98
Chittorgarh220
Churu24
Dausa49
Dholpur35
Dungarpur287
Hanumangarh20
Jaisalmer48
Jhunjhunu63
Karauli11
Pali168
Rajsamand110
SawaiMadhopur22
Sikar69
Tonk169
Udaipur643
Baran8
Bundi1
Ganganagar7
Jalore97
Pratapgarh13
Sirohi76
7703 167
3073
4457 286
173 3
DistrictCases
Faridabad322
Sonipat182
Ambala51
Bhiwani14
CharkiDadri14
Fatehabad15
Gurugram1105
Hisar26
Jhajjar120
Jind30
Kaithal11
Karnal42
Kurukshetra22
Nuh65
Palwal40
Panchkula45
Panipat61
Rohtak35
Sirsa9
Yamunanagar8
Mahendragarh35
Rewari19
1381 76
525 61
838 14
18 1
DistrictCases
Agra899
Aligarh142
Amroha65
Bareilly15
Bijnor89
Bulandshahr110
Firozabad172
Gautam Buddha Nagar576
Kanpur Nagar256
Lucknow293
Mathura89
Meerut412
Moradabad196
Muzaffarnagar69
Rae Bareli75
Rampur179
Saharanpur265
Sant Kabeer Nagar72
Varanasi174
Auraiya23
Ayodhya96
Azamgarh64
Baghpat27
Bahraich62
Balrampur36
Banda23
Basti140
Bhadohi32
Budaun21
Etah29
Etawah30
Ghaziabad486
Ghazipur111
Gonda41
Gorakhpur79
Hapur141
Hardoi33
Jalaun39
Jaunpur162
Jhansi39
Kannauj42
Kasganj6
Kaushambi4
Mainpuri23
Mau18
Mirzapur20
Pilibhit14
Pratapgarh9
Prayagraj14
Sambhal74
Shamli29
Shravasti24
Sitapur29
Sultanpur71
Unnao20
Ambedkar Nagar57
Amethi94
Ballia35
Barabanki145
Chandauli29
Chitrakoot4
Deoria67
Farrukhabad29
Fatehpur1
Hamirpur3
Hathras23
Kanpur Dehat3
Kheri59
Kushi Nagar20
Lalitpur2
Maharajganj45
Mahoba1
Shahjahanpur18
Siddharth Nagar97
Sonbhadra5
6991 443
2818 138
3991 293
182 12
DistrictCases
Central3068
East1078
New Delhi2300
North2075
North East1004
North West2804
Shahdara975
South1122
South East1260
South West1247
West2264
15257 792
7690 736
7264 41
303 15
DistrictCases
Dhubri15
Goalpara14
Marigaon20
Baksa3
Barpeta10
Biswanath3
Bongaigaon8
Cachar35
Charaideo13
Chirang5
Darrang6
Dhemaji8
Dibrugarh4
Dima Hasao8
Golaghat121
Hailakandi16
Hojai58
Jorhat11
Kamrup20
Kamrup Metro193
KarbiAnglong11
Karimganj36
Kokrajhar3
Lakhimpur28
Majuli1
Nagaon40
Nalbari18
Sivasagar8
Sonitpur19
South SalmaraMancachar4
Tinsukia11
Udalguri4
West KarbiAnglong0
781 165
690 140
87 25
4
DistrictCases
East District0
North District0
South District1
West District0
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Buxar134
Gaya58
Munger152
Patna218
Rohtas256
Arwal44
Aurangabad55
Banka83
Begusarai122
Bhagalpur112
Bhojpur69
Darbhanga65
Gopalganj90
Jehanabad143
Kaimur (bhabua)59
Lakhisarai41
Madhepura57
Madhubani166
Nalanda94
Nawada60
PurbiChamparan87
Purnia36
Saran47
Siwan63
Vaishali69
Araria15
Jamui35
Katihar110
Khagaria124
Kishanganj17
Muzaffarpur51
Pashchim Champaran48
Saharsa51
Samastipur80
Sheikhpura69
Sheohar7
Sitamarhi48
Supaul43
3061 78
1963
1083 183
15 2
DistrictCases
24 Paraganas North565
24 Paraganas South148
Darjeeling15
Howrah979
Jalpaiguri11
Kalimpong7
Kolkata1903
Maldah140
Medinipur East82
Medinipur West32
Hooghly262
Murshidabad78
Nadia60
Paschim Bardhaman47
Purba Bardhaman74
Alipurduar6
Bankura24
Birbhum86
Coochbehar7
Dinajpur Dakshin7
Dinajpur Uttar122
Jhargram9
Purulia11
4192 183
2325 85
1578 92
289 6
DistrictCases
South Andamans33
Nicobars1
North And Middle Andaman1
33
0
33
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry47
Karaikal2
Mahe4
Yanam0
46
34
12
0
DistrictCases
Anjaw0
Changlang0
Dibang Valley0
East Kameng0
East Siang0
Kamle0
KraDaadi0
KurungKumey0
Leparada0
Lohit1
Longding0
Lower Dibang Valley0
Lower Siang0
Lower Subansiri0
Namsai0
PakkeKessang1
Papum Pare2
Shi Yomi0
Siang0
Tawang0
Tirap0
Upper Siang0
Upper Subansiri0
West Kameng0
West Siang0
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Dimapur3
Kiphire0
Kohima0
Longleng0
Mokokchung0
Mon0
Peren0
Phek0
Tuensang2
Wokha0
Zunheboto0
4
4
0
0
DistrictCases
Dadra And Nagar Haveli3
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi137
Bokaro17
Deoghar5
Dhanbad16
Garhwa56
Giridih17
Hazaribagh55
Jamtara3
Koderma32
Simdega10
Chatra1
Dumka3
East Singhbum34
Godda2
Gumla18
Khunti3
Latehar10
Lohardaga4
Pakur4
Palamu19
Ramgarh15
Sahebganj0
SaraikelaKharsawan4
West Singhbhum15
448 22
259 12
185 10
4
DistrictCases
Gomati28
North Tripura7
Dhalai171
Khowai13
Sepahijala9
South Tripura6
Unakoti2
West Tripura10
230 23
65 23
165
0
DistrictCases
Kargil43
LehLadakh33
53
10
43
0
DistrictCases
Anantnag253
Bandipora140
Shopian107
Srinagar196
Baramulla130
Budgam70
Ganderbal27
Jammu53
Kathua30
Kulgam180
Kupwara138
Rajouri14
Ramban66
Reasi14
Samba9
Udhampur38
Mirpur0
Muzaffarabad0
Doda2
Kishtwar4
Poonch5
Pulwama40
1921 162
1041 139
854 21
26 2
DistrictCases
Chamba20
Hamirpur93
Kangra65
Sirmaur4
Solan24
Una32
Bilaspur18
Kinnaur0
Kullu1
Lahaul And Spiti0
Mandi12
Shimla8
273 26
198 23
70 3
5
DistrictCases
Jalandhar263
Ludhiana245
Patiala123
Amritsar372
Barnala23
Faridkot71
Firozepur50
Gurdaspur143
Hoshiarpur116
Kapurthala41
Mansa27
Moga63
Pathankot46
S.A.S Nagar116
Sangrur105
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)95
Sri Muktsar Sahib68
Tarn Taran174
Bathinda48
Fatehgarh Sahib46
Fazilka50
Rupnagar (Ropar)63
2139 33
181 33
1918
40
DistrictCases
Haridwar34
Dehradun90
Nainital139
Almora23
Bageshwar9
Chamoli14
Champawat10
PauriGarhwal17
Pithoragarh21
Rudraprayag15
Tehri Garhwal61
Udam Singh Nagar56
Uttar Kashi10
469 68
386 53
79 15
4
DistrictCases
Bishnupur0
Chandel2
Churachandpur20
Imphal East4
Imphal West6
Jiribam0
Kakching0
Kamjong3
Kangpokpi2
Noney0
Pherzawl0
Senapati1
Tamenglong0
Tengnoupal2
Thoubal1
Ukhrul0
44 5
40 5
4
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh284
279 13
88 13
187
4
DistrictCases
Daman0
Diu0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills18
East Garo Hills0
East Jaintia Hills0
North Garo Hills1
Ribhoi0
South Garo Hills0
South West Garo Hills0
South West Khasi Hills0
West Garo Hills1
West Jaintia Hills0
West Khasi Hills0
20 5
7 5
12
1
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
Champhai0
Hnahthial0
Khawzawl0
Kolasib0
Lawngtlai0
Lunglei0
Mamit0
Saiha0
Saitual0
Serchhip0
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Lakshadweep District0
0
0
0
0