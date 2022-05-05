'Congress Trying Hit And Run': Karnataka Chief Minister On Police Job Row

Basavaraj Bommai said probe is on in connection with alleged scam in police recruitment

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said an impartial probe is on in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment of police sub-inspectors and all those involved will be charged and brought to justice.

He hit out at Congress leaders for making "baseless" allegations against his cabinet colleague and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan in connection with the scam, and accused the opposition of involving in "hit and run" without any evidence.

"Whatever complaints have come from whomever, they will be considered, if any documents are given they will be examined and inquiry will be done. If there is any truth, whoever needs to be booked in the case will be booked," Mr Bommai said.

He told reporters the government is very clear with an open mind for an impartial probe, and investigations is on at a large scale. The scam is about large-scale rigging or malpractices in the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state.

Recently, the Karnataka government decided to annul the examination and decided to hold a re-exam.

Apart from the main suspect Divya Hagargi, several others are involved in this case, the Chief Minister said. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police, which is probing the case, recently arrested Divya Hagaragi, who was said to be associated with the BJP, in Pune along with her associates and had brought her to Kalaburagi.

"Congress is trying to hit and run, but they will not be successful. During their tenure there were several cases of question paper leak and exam malpractices in various exams including PSI, PUC (Class 12), but they never took any action. When we are taking action and after the arrest of some of their party members they are worried about true colours coming out in the open," he added.

Accusing the BJP government at the centre of supporting the "40 per cent commission government" in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had demanded a judicial inquiry, headed by a high court judge, into the police sub inspector scam.