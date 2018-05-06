"Copy Karnataka's Sub Plan For Dalit Welfare", Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Modi Karnataka election: Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is good at claiming credit for the Congress's schemes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking him to copy the Karnataka government's sub plan for the welfare of Dalits and adivasis. He said the Prime Minister was good at "repackaging" the previous UPA government's schemes.



"The Karnataka government's revolutionary SC/ST sub plan allocates 24 per cent of all resources to Dalits and Adivasis as per their percentage of population," Mr Gandhi tweeted.



"Since Prime Minister Modi is skilled at repackaging and claiming credit for Congress schemes, this is a good one for him to copy centrally," he added.



Both Mr Gandhi and PM Modi are campaigning in Karnataka, which will go to polls on May 12. In the last few days of campaigning, the leaders have made some sharp comments against each other.



PM Modi mounted an attack on the Congress on Sunday, alleging that the party calls the government vindictive when it took action against corrupt leaders. "Congress leaders are caught with huge cash and when our government takes action against them, they accuse me of being vindictive," PM Modi said at a rally in Hubli.



PM Modi said the government was building a new India to give good education, jobs and healthcare. "We are building a new India to give good education to our children, jobs for the youth, and healthcare for elders without discrimination, while the Congress cares neither for the present or the future of Karnataka," he added.



