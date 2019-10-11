Congress Hits Out At PM Modi, BS Yediyurappa Over Karnataka Flood Relief

More than 80 people were killed as the floods affected 22 districts of Karnataka in August

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday tore into the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Karnataka over delay in flood relief and mocked at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, calling him an "unwanted child" of the party leadership.

Speaking in the state assembly on the first day of its three-day session, the newly appointed Leader of the Opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of neglecting Karnataka.

"Having 56 inch chest is good thing, but there should be motherly heart inside it. It is not therein him, and thats the painful thing. Pailwans and body builders will also have 56 inch chest," he said in a sharp attack.

It was over 65 days since Karnataka was affected by "unprecedented" rains and floods and not even a rupee had been paid to the sugarcane farmers, among the most affected, he charged.

Siddaramaiah criticised the prime minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the state, saying: "We are not opposed to his foreign tours, but what should be the priority? I don't know why such a neglect or contempt towards Karnataka," the former chief minister said.

Amid criticism over delay in sanctioning aid, the Centre had last week released an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore to the state which has sent a flood damage estimate of over Rs 30,000 crore. Mr Yediyurappa had rejected the charges of neglect.

More than 80 people were killed and around seven lakh were shifted to relief camps as the floods affected 22 districts of the state in August.

Siddaramaiah claimed the BJP central leadership was trying to "control" Mr Yediyurappa by not giving him "powers" to function "independently".

"...he is not being allowed by his party high command to function independently... Yediyurappa is like unwanted child to BJP leadership, this is what I feel looking at the current situation," he claimed.

Reiterating his earlier demand that the assembly session should have been convened in northern Belagavi, as is the practice, Siddaramaiah said it would have instilled confidence among the people of the district, ravaged by the rains.

Fearing backlash from people, over their failure in flood relief management, government seems to have shifted the session to Bengaluru, he charged and demanded extension of the session at least by a week.

