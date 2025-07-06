'Choose Between Food And Road': Siddaramaiah Aide Sparks Row

Choose either food or road - a close aide of Siddaramaiah told a public rally yesterday, risking a fresh political flashpoint that threatens the Karnataka Chief Minister's position amid a power struggle in the southern state.

Basavaraj Raya Reddy, an MLA and economic adviser to Siddaramaiah, hinted at a fund crunch while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a school building in his Yelburga constituency, and offered two choices to the public: guarantees or developmental work, of which they must choose one.

"Say I don't want rice or anything, if you say, "only build village roads", we will do that too. I will suggest Siddaramaiah stop it as people are asking us to, should I tell him?" the leader was heard saying in Kannada.

"If you want an asphalt road or a school, understand that everything can't be done at once. You need to make it clear, say you don't want these other benefits, stop all that. If you ask us to build roads, we will build roads. If you say, "build temples", we'll build only temples. It is because we must manage everything with the funds available," he added.

The timing of his remark assumes political significance as Siddaramaiah faces a litmus test to prove he remains the most trusted leader in the Karnataka Congress. The party has, however, maintained a united front and ruled out any plan to replace the Chief Minister.

The statement also refilled the opposition arsenal after their demands for Siddaramaiah to resign in the aftermath of the Bengaluru stampede fell on deaf ears.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a rebel MLA recently expelled from BJP, said that Mr Reddy's "reckless" remarks reflected the Congress priorities and that the state government is taking the people of Karnataka on a ride.

"Freebie politics will not only deprive people of basic infrastructure but also increase the prices of essential services. The electorate must reject freebie politics and vote for development, education, jobs, law and order, and the welfare of the people," he said.