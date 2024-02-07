Centuries-Old Vishnu Idol, Shivling Found In Karnataka Riverbed

The Vishnu idol is in a standing position with an aura around it depicting the 10 avatars.

A centuries-old Vishnu idol and a Shivling were recovered from the Krishna riverbed near the Telangana-Karnataka border, officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made during a bridge construction in Raichur, Karnataka. It is believed the idols could date back to 1,000 years.

The Vishnu idol and the Shivling are now in the possession of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Vishnu idol resembles the feature of Ram Lalla statue installed at the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla statue was carved by Arun Yogiraj, a popular sculptor from the state.

The Vishnu idol is in a standing position with an aura around it depicting the 10 avatars.