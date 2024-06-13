CCTV Shows Car Linked To Arrested Kannada Actor Near Spot Where Body Dumped

Two cars were seen on CCTV near the spot where Renuka Swamy's body was found

More details have emerged on the murder case of a Chitradurga resident in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused. Darshan alias 'Challenging Star', co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others are in police custody.

Renuka Swamy was allegedly killed over his comments on Ms Gowda's social media posts. She had asked Darshan to punish him, after which her boyfriend hired a man and kidnapped Renuka Swamy. After torturing and beating him unconscious, they dumped the body in a drain.

Now, CCTV footage has emerged showing two cars being driven away from near the spot where the body was dumped on the night of the murder. One of the cars is linked to Darshan.

Another CCTV footage from a pharmacy shows Renuka Swamy entering the shop after parking his scooty. Inside, he is seen looking at a shelf of medicines, but did not buy anything as he didn't go to the cashier. He left the pharmacy after about two minutes, waved at someone on the road, and drove away in his scooty.

Darshan hired Raghavendra alias Raghu, who ran a fan club of the actor in Chitradurga, to gather information about Renuka Swamy, the police had said. Renuka Swamy's wife has alleged he was kidnapped from near their house.

The actor and his aides then took him to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, where Darshan allegedly thrashed Renuka Swamy with a belt while his aides beat him with sticks until he fell unconscious. He was slammed against a wall, which led to multiple fractures all over his body.

When the body was found by a food delivery rider, dogs were nibbling on his body.

Police sources said Renuka Swamy had posted offensive comments on Ms Gowda's social media account, accusing her of causing a rift between Darshan and his wife. He allegedly used "objectionable language" and harassed her. These interactions are being considered as potential reasons for the murder.