BJP Wins 3 Of 6 Karnataka Legislative Council Seats, JDS-Congress Gets Rest The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) won two and the Congress one after vote count of paper ballots cast in the state's 30 districts where the respective constituencies were formed after delimitation.

Voting was held in 30 districts of Karnataka Bengaluru: Karnataka's opposition BJP won three of the six legislative council seats in the June 8 biennial election held in the three Teachers and three Graduates constituencies across the state, said the Election Commission on Wednesday.



The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) won two and the Congress one after vote count of paper ballots cast in the state's 30 districts where the respective constituencies were formed after delimitation.



"The BJP won the South-East Teachers constituency, South-West Graduates and Bangalore Graduates constituencies, while the JD-S won from South-West Teachers and South Teachers constituencies and Congress from North-East Graduates constituency," said the poll panel on its website.



BJP contestant Y.A. Narayanaswamy won the South-East Teachers seat with 8,479 votes, defeating JD-S nominee Ramesh Babu who polled 6,607 votes.



Similarly, BJP candidate Aayunuru Manjunatha won from South-West Graduates seat, securing a whopping 25,210 votes as against 16,157 votes by S.P. Dinesh of Congress.



BJP nominee A. Devegowda won the Bangalore Graduates seat, polling 17,702 votes and defeating Ramoji Gowda of Congress who got 12,838 votes.



JD-S candidate S.H. Bhoje Gowda won the South-West Teachers seat with 8,677 votes defeating BJP's Ganesh Karnik who polled 5,812 votes.



JD-S contestant Marithibbe Gowda won the South Teachers seat with 11,022 votes as against 6,805 votes by M. Lakshmamma of Congress.



Congress contest B. Chandrashekhar won the North-East Graduates seat with 18,768 votes as against 18,447 votes polled by BJP's K.B. Srinivas.



