Biker Dead In Accident With Police Car Trailing Karnataka Minister's Convoy

A biker was killed in an accident involving a police vehicle trailing the Karnataka home minister's convoy in Hassan district last night. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's office claimed the vehicle was not part of the main convoy, but was travelling behind them. A top police officer has confirmed the involvement of a police vehicle in the accident.

The accident occurred when the minister was returning from a pre-election event attended by BJP chief JP Nadda in Chamarajanagar district, said police.

A district police vehicle hit a person when the minister's convoy was on its way back last night, said the Superintendent of Police.

The 45-year-old victim died on the spot. The police vehicle was being driven by an inspector.

According to the minister's office, they weren't made aware of the accident until they had travelled quite ahead of the accident spot.

The reports that the home minister's escort vehicle collided with a person and caused his death are far from the truth, said a statement from his office, denying that the vehicle was part of its convoy.

However, an outrage ensued over allegations that the minister did not stop his convoy despite being alerted of the accident.

The police later carried out a spot inspection and shifted the body to a local hospital.

Mr Nadda yesterday flagged off the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' at Male Mahadeshwara in the district, ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.



