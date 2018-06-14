Bengaluru Congress Legislator NA Haris' Son Granted Bail In Assault Case Mohammad Nalapad is the son of NA Haris, Congress lawmaker from Shantinagar in central Bengaluru.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nalapad's bail plea was earlier rejected by the High Court on March 14. (File) Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress legislator NA Haris's son, accused of a brutal assault on a man at a restaurant in Bengaluru, has been granted bail. Mohammad Nalapad, in jail since February, was granted bail by the High Court on the condition that he wouldn't leave the city without permission.



NA Haris is the Congress lawmaker from Shantinagar in central Bengaluru. His son has been in judicial custody for the past four months.



"The High Court has granted conditional bail to Nalapad on submitting Rs 2 lakh bond, and has been asked not to leave the city without the court's permission," a lawyer told reporters.



Mohammad Nalapad, 24, and six others



Nalapad's bail plea was earlier rejected by the High Court on March 14 and by a sessions court on March 2. He has been charged with attempt to murder.



Like his father, Nalapad was also a Congress leader. He was a youth Congress leader in Bengaluru when he was expelled from the party



Mr Haris, a three-time lawmaker from Shantinagar, termed bail for his son a gift from God.



"The family is relieved and we thank Allah for Nalapad's release from jail on bail," the lawmaker told reporters.





