Karnataka To Compensate Initially Left Out Homes For 2019 Belagavi Floods

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the victims of the 2019-20 Belagavi floods, for whom data was not uploaded initially, would be paid compensation amount for their damage.

The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this in his reply in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

As many as 7600 such houses have been identified by the state government.

"The state government has initiated measures to provide compensation for houses damaged, but details of which were not uploaded in the compensation software application, during the floods of 2019-20. Compensation would be paid for owners of 7600 such houses too," the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

Mr Bommai, during the debate, said, "Belagavi had suffered heavily during the 2019 floods. Deadline was extended thrice to upload the details on houses destroyed or damaged. Details of damage to over 7700 houses were not uploaded in the application. However, after studying the ground reality compensation has been released for 7600 eligible families."

Further, he added that no such hitch was reported in 2020-21.

"For the year 2021-22 Deputy Commissioners have been vested with powers to grant compensation based on reports of Tahsildars," Mr Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also informed the House that out of the 36,698 houses which were completely destroyed during the floods, construction of 18,589 houses have been completed, and that of 7,000 houses is almost complete.

Construction of 3,130 houses is yet to be taken up due to legal and administrative hurdles, the Chief Minister said.