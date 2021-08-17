Before Death By Suicide, Couple Called Cops, Said Covid Anxiety Was High: Report

The couple said they are ending their lives as they cannot bear Covid anxiety (Representational)

A 40-year-old-man and his wife ended their lives apparently worried over symptoms of COVID-19 in Karnataka's Mangaluru, police sources said today.

The couple have been identified as Ramesh and Guna R Suvarna, residents of an apartment in the city.

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India that the two had been showing symptoms of COVID-19 for the last few days.

The couple sent a voice message to the Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday that they are ending their lives as they cannot bear the anxiety created by news about the disease in the media.

The commissioner responded immediately asking them not to take any extreme step hastily. He also requested media groups to reach the couple.

However, by the time police reached their apartment, the couple were found dead.

Sources told news agency PTI that another reason was also cited in the death note prepared by the woman.

She had expressed her pain over being issueless and also about the death of their child earlier within 13 days of birth. The note further mentions that her diabetes is beyond control despite taking two insulin injections a day.

The note requested that their belongings be distributed to the poor, the sources told Press Trust of India. A case has been registered, the police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)