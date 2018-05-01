As PM Modi Begins Karnataka Campaign, Siddaramaiahs Tweet Attack

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress put out a series of sharp tweets on corruption charges linked to the BJP's presumptive chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and mining baron Janardhan Reddy, who has been campaigning for the party's candidates even though party president Amit Shah has firmly distanced the BJP from him.
"Dear Narendra Modi, heard you are visiting Namma Karnataka tomorrow. We welcome you to our state. While you are here, we Kannadigas would like you to address the following concerns," was the first of a chain of tweets, posted last evening with the hashtag #AnswerMaadiModi.
The questions followed. One of them addressed speculation that PM Modi is discomfited by the charges against Yeddyurappa and doesn't want to be seen sharing the stage with him.
In Karnataka, you give tickets to rape accused & MLAs who watched porn in Assembly. In UP, CM Adityanath protects a BJP MLA who raped a 16 Yr old girl. In J&K, your MLAs defend rapists of a child. And then your party makes bombastic Ads to politicise rape in Karnataka?!
You first make scam tainted @BSYBJP your party's CM face in Karnataka. Then media reports that you don't want to be seen sharing the stage with him at rallies!
Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate?Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018
PM Modi's campaign today takes him to towns in south, north as well as coastal Karnataka.
Reports suggest Yeddyurappa will be present at the Prime Minister's first rally.
Among the eight seats in south Karnataka is Varuna, which was vacated by Siddaramaiah and where his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah will debut in the May 12 election.
PM Modi will also address a rally in Udupi in coastal Karnataka, where he is expected to visit a mutt or religious centre.
Along with the PM, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address over 60 rallies in Karnataka.