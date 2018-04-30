CBI Paper Trail Reveals How Karnataka's Reddy Brothers Were Let Off Hook

Today, two of the brothers are BJP candidates from the Ballary area in the elections that will be held on April 12. The third, Janardhana Reddy, is campaigning for the party. The BJP says they are needed if the election in the area has to be won.
In June 2017, the CBI's Goa branch, in a letter to the Karnataka government, said they had to close the preliminary inquiry because the "government of Goa permitted CBI to investigate into the iron ore originating from Karnataka only, which was only exported from Goa and Mormugao (port)".
The letter also said since the iron ore from Karnataka was blended with Goan ore, there was no way to segregate the data.
Another reason for the closure, the agency said, was the "absence of any authentication of the data by government agency."
In a letter dated November 8, 2017, the CBI branches from Chennai and Bengaluru described the reasons for closing the probe in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
The CBI's Bengaluru office simply said the preliminary inquiries, related to illicit iron ore export from Karwar and New Mangalore ports of Karnataka, "have not been converted into regular complaints."
The CBI's Chennai branch said: "No case regarding illegal iron ore exports has been registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch, CBI, Chennai, because they couldn't receive notification from the Centre giving them "consent".
In response, the Karnataka government, headed by the Congress, passed an unusual notification withdrawing its cases from the CBI, handing them over to a state-level Special Investigation Team.
The irregularities found in the 3 ports of Andhra Pradesh are still being investigated by CBI.
The Lokayukta report alleged that 45 lakh MT and 21 lakh MT of iron ore was illegally exported from Goa and Chennai respectively. The report had directly named firms belonging to G Janardhana Reddy and said that the companies, which exported iron ore in huge quantities, lacked permits to export.