Covid Cases Hit Record High, BS Yediyurappa Holds Meet With Top Officials

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a Covid review meet today.

A day after Karnataka recorded nearly 40,000 new Covid cases - the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began - Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a virtual meeting with seniors district officials and ministers to review the Covid situation across the state.

After the meet, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "He (the Chief Minister) has categorically instructed that the implementation should be very good. At no cost should there be any dilution of the guidelines issued by the government."

All district officials have been asked to set up Covid Care Centres, wherever needed, to help asymptomatic and mild Covid cases.

The officials were also asked to take strict action against those who violate protocol. Funds have been released to distribute medical kits to Covid-affected patients who were in home isolation.

Teams will also be formed to monitor the health condition of such patients. Task forces would also be established at the taluka and gram panchayat level.

With testing being of vital importance, officials were told to make sure that the backlog of test results was cleared and that new test results should be issued within 24 hours. To refuse the load on testing - they should be done only on the symptomatic it was decided.

Senior offciails, attending the meeting, were also asked to ensure adequate oxygen supply to hospitals. Hospitals were instructed to conduct an audit of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdisivir vials and ensure 'judicious usage of oxygenated beds, ventilators and remdisivir, which should be given only to the needy.'

The District Commissioner of Mysuru district was asked to ensure that the three non-functioning units in the Mysuru oxygen generating plant should be quickly repaired.

The Chief Minister also advised ministers to donate one year's salary and MLAs to donate one month's salary towards the efforts to battle Covid 19.

Dr Sudhakar also denied any misrepresentation of data when it came to cases and deaths in the state. He said, " I have been telling continuously, repeatedly, Karnataka government need not forge the numbers. There is no necessity to hide the numbers. Whatever the government is issuing through bulletin and sharing through portals is authenticated and correct to my knowledge."