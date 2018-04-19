Threat To Life, Minister Anant Hedge Tweeted. Why He May Have Gone Silent

He even called a press conference. That was abruptly cancelled, no reasons given.
Turns out, the truck's owner is a BJP supporter and the brother of a local party leader. The driver, say the police, was transporting food items and was talking on the phone when he allegedly missed a turn and tried to take another turn from the wrong side.
The truck driver was arrested the same night from the Haveri district, where the incident took place around 11.30 pm.
"A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit," he tweeted.
He also posted a photo of the truck driver, noting that he was not drunk when he came at Mr Hegde's convoy at top speed.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's posts on Mr Hegde were less than charitable. "Minor accident" is what he threw at the firebrand minister.
State home minister Ramalinga Reddy said the way Mr Hegde had "jumped to a conclusion smacked of political opportunism".
There is a leadership crisis in Karnataka BJP. People like Anant Kumar Hegde & Pratap Simha are struggling to overshadow their CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa. That is why Hegde is using a minor accident to become politically relevant & sideline Yeddyurappa. https://t.co/Qq6b0RQjSl- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2018