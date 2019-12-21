After Siddaramaiah's 'Emergency' Tweet On Mangaluru Visit, BS Yediyurappa's Clarification

A day after Congress leader Siddaramaiah was barred from entering Mangaluru to meet the families of people who were killed in alleged police firing, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday clarified that he does not have any problem if he visits the city.

"We do not have any issue with Siddaramaiah's visit. I will get information regarding this and see what has exactly happened," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters.

On Thursday, two people were killed in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in Mangaluru.

The notice was issued to Siddaramaiah by the city police which stated disruption of "law and order situation" as a reason for barring him.

Police have issued a notice to me that reads I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru.



We are living in an undeclared emergency situation. @BSYBJP should insist @narendramodi to atleast declare emergency officially & run 'Tuglaq Darbar' as they wish. pic.twitter.com/Ug4joEYfq4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 21, 2019

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, "Police have issued a notice to me that read I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru. We are living in an undeclared emergency situation."

"The chief minister should insist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to at least declare an emergency officially and run ''Tuglaq Darbar'' as they wish," he added.