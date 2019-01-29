After HD Kumaraswamy's Threat To Quit, Congress Lawmaker's Apology

HD Kumaraswamy threatened to quit as chief minister on Monday. (File)

After Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy threatened to step down over adverse comments by Congress lawmakers, Dinesh Gundu Rao-- party's state unit chief-- said on Monday that statements which cross the lakshmanrekha of coalition politics will not be tolerated. He further said Congress legislator ST Somashekar has apologised to the Chief Minister for his comment.

ST Somashekar's remark that there would have been "real development" if former chief minister Siddaramaiah had got another term didn't go down well with Mr Kumaraswamy. "If they (Congress lawmakers) want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Hours after the threat, Mr Rao slammed Mr Somashekar's comment. "Our MLA Sri ST Somashekar has made statements which crosses the lakshmanrekha of coalition politics. It cannot be tolerated, especially when he is holding a responsible position. It's an act of indiscipline and action will be initiated," he tweeted.

He later said that Mr Somashekar had come to the Congress office and expressed his regret."MLA ST Somashekar came to KPCC office and explained his statement to me. He has expressed his regret and apologised to the CM for any anguish caused. However I'm warning all the leaders of the Congress to be careful in their comments and not to cross the Laksmana Rekha," he added.

Any act of indiscipline by way of comments or behaviour will not be tolerated and discipline action will be initiated.

Our coalition with the JDS is to take on the communal forces and unseat the anti democratic forces ruling this country, not to indulge in petty politicking. — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 28, 2019

After a hung verdict in the assembly elections last year, the Congress with about 80 lawmakers supported the JD-(S) with 37 legislators, forming a government in the state.

The Chief Minister's outburst follows days of turmoil within the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress alliance, which has repeatedly expressed the fear of their lawmakers crossing over to the BJP and the coalition collapsing just months before the national election due by May.

In an attempt to stanch rebellion, the Congress checked its lawmakers into a resort near Bengaluru. The ruling coalition accused the BJP of attempting a coup by luring Congress lawmakers.

The BJP insisted that the coalition was trying to mask its own instability and insecurity by accusing it.