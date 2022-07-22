8 Detained After Kissing Video Goes Viral In Karnataka: Police

The video was filmed six months ago, but was uploaded recently, the police said. (Representational image)

A video of two college students kissing, which has gone viral, has landed eight students in huge trouble in Karnataka's Mangaluru. The eight teens from St Aloysius college have been taken into custody and have been produced before a juvenile justice court.

The video was filmed six months ago, but was uploaded recently, the police said. The girl seen in the kissing video has alleged sexual assault in a complaint with the police, after which the boys were charged. She was one of the two girls seen in the video, which was reportedly filmed in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru.

The girl told the police that she knew the boys in that apartment and that she had a physical relationship with one of them, which was filmed. The other boys blackmailed her using the video, the girl said.

Among the accused teens is the 17-year-old boy who uploaded the video on social media.

The students reportedly got together at an apartment in February. The kiss apparently was part of a "truth or dare" game. The video showed a boy and a girl, both in their uniforms, kissing while their friends cheered them on.

According to the police, their investigations revealed that all the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls several times, using video clips taken during this get-together.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the probe will be taken to its logical end. College managements should keep a vigil on students' activities and bring such cases of "extreme indiscipline and misconduct" to the notice of the police, he said.

Three separate cases have been registered against 8 students under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

The police allege that the college administration knew of the incident but didn't bring it to their notice.