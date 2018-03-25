7 Rebel JD(S) Legislators, Who Quit Assembly, Join Congress In Karnataka

The rebel legislators had resigned from Karnataka legislative assembly on Saturday, a day after they cross-voted in favour of the Congress candidates in the March 23 Rajya Sabha biennial election in the state.
Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chaluvaraya Swamy, Iqbal Ansari, Balakrishna, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Bheema Nayak and Akhanda Srinivas Murthy were welcomed into the party fold by Mr Gandhi at a public rally in Mysuru in poll-bound Karnataka.
Along with them, former JDS legislators MC Nanaiah, Sarovar Srinivas and B Ramakrishna also joined the Congress.
Despite the shortfall in its strength with 37 members, including seven rebels, as against the required 44 votes, JD(S) had also fielded its candidate, but boycotted the poll midway alleging electoral malpractice by the Congress in "collusion" with the returning officer.