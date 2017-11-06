2 Medical Students Killed, Another Critically Injured In Car Accident in Karnataka

One of the victims, Jayant, was the eldest son of Bihar's gynaecologist couple Himanshu Roy and Sarika Roy. His grandmother Shanti Roy is also an eminent gynaecologist in Patna.

Two of the students died on the spot while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical state.

Belgaum, Karnataka:  Two medical students were killed and another got critically injured in a car accident in Karnataka's Belgaum on Sunday morning. The dead have been identified as Jayant Roy, a third year MBBS student at KLE university's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, and Nisha, a second year student of dental surgery at the same university. Their friend Anshuman Kumar is in the hospital.

According to the police, they were returning from a party and could have been drunk. Jayant was speeding and he lost control of the car and hit the divider on NH-4. Jayant and Nisha died on the spot while Anshuman was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

Jayant was the eldest son of Bihar's gynaecologist couple Himanshu Roy and Sarika Roy. His grandmother Shanti Roy is also an eminent gynaecologist in Patna.

