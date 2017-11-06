2 Medical Students Killed, Another Critically Injured In Car Accident in Karnataka

Two medical students were killed and another got critically injured in a car accident in Karnataka's Belgaum on Sunday morning. The dead have been identified as Jayant Roy, a third year MBBS student at KLE university's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, and Nisha, a second year student of dental surgery at the same university. Their friend Anshuman Kumar is in the hospital.According to the police, they were returning from a party and could have been drunk. Jayant was speeding and he lost control of the car and hit the divider on NH-4. Jayant and Nisha died on the spot while Anshuman was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.Jayant was the eldest son of Bihar's gynaecologist couple Himanshu Roy and Sarika Roy. His grandmother Shanti Roy is also an eminent gynaecologist in Patna.