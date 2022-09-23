Video: Pit Bull Bites Cow In Mouth, Dog Owner Struggles To Intervene In UP

The pit bull attack left deep wounds on the cow's face.

A cow was severely injured after being attacked by a pit bull in Kanpur amid a spate of similar attacks on humans being reported in recent days in different cities. In a viral video, the cow was seen writhing in pain as the dog held its jaws between its teeth even as the dog's owner and others struggled to save the cow.

The pit bull was beaten with sticks and hands in an effort to make it let go of the cow, but the struggle continued for quite some time before the cow was saved. The attack left deep wounds on the cow's mouth.

The district administration took cognisance of the issue after the video of the pit bull attack went viral on social media. The cow will be given anti-rabies vaccine, said Chief Medical Officer RK Niranjan.

Pit bulls are medium-size dogs but considered too ferocious to be kept as a house pet by untrained people. A series of incidents involving the breed of dogs have been reported in the past few months in several cities.

An 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet pit bull at her house in Lucknow in July. A month later, a similar attack was reported from Gurugram, but the victim, a 30-year-old woman, survived. Earlier this month, a pit bull attack left an 11-year-old boy with 200 stitches on his face in Ghaziabad.