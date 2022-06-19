3 Cops Injured As Kanpur Man Opens Fire

Kanpur: Three policemen were injured in the accident. (Representational)

A Kanpur man opened fire at the police after disputes with his family, informed the officials on Sunday.

The incident was reported in the Shyam Nagar area under Chakeri police station.

"The name of the person who fired bullets at police is Rajkumar Dubey. He is mentally disturbed due to family dispute and other reasons," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Pramod Kumar.

Later, it came to light that Mr Dubey had a running dispute with his daughter-in-law and son. As the situation was spiralling out of control, his son informed the police and when the police reached the spot, he (the accused) started firing with his licensed gun at the police team.

Three policemen were injured in the accident.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)