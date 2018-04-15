Man Commits Suicide After Stabbing Ex-Lover And Injuring Mother Police have recovered a suicide note left behind in which Ankit held the woman and her alleged boyfriend responsible.

A 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh decided to kill his girlfriend of several years because she had started ignoring him for the past few months. Ankit hanged himself after stabbing the 22-year-old school teacher multiple times and severely injuring his mother.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.



Ankit returned home attacked his mother after stabbing his ex-girlfriend while she was returning home from work. Savitri Pal, was beaten with a stick causing grievous injuries to her head. Ankit later locked himself in a room and hanged himself from the ceiling hook. He was a resident of Varun Vihar, Barra.



Police have recovered a suicide note left behind in which Ankit held the woman and her alleged boyfriend responsible, who had allegedly threatened him of implicating in a fake case.



"A case on charges of abetment of suicide has been registered against the girl and her alleged boyfriend and investigation is on," a police official told PTI.



