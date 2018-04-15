Man Commits Suicide After Stabbing Ex-Lover And Injuring Mother

The woman has been admitted to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Ankit returned home attacked his mother after stabbing his ex-girlfriend while she was returning home from work. Savitri Pal, was beaten with a stick causing grievous injuries to her head. Ankit later locked himself in a room and hanged himself from the ceiling hook. He was a resident of Varun Vihar, Barra.
Police have recovered a suicide note left behind in which Ankit held the woman and her alleged boyfriend responsible, who had allegedly threatened him of implicating in a fake case.
(With PTI inputs)