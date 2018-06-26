Kanpur People Unite To Shed "World's Most Polluted City" Tag

Kanpur | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 26, 2018 14:29 IST
In Kanpur, the number of chronic pulmonary disease and lung cancer cases is rising.

Kanpur: 

Days after Kanpur was declared the most polluted city in the world by the World Health Organisation, several social movements have begun in the city to change the city's "tarnished" image.

In one of the recent movements, car free days are observed by the business community on first and fourth Mondays of the month to reduce pollution. People have also come together to hold rallies where people are being encouraged to grow trees and plants in and around them.

Some of the members of the business community gathered at the Kanpur railway station on Monday to speak to the railway passengers and request them to plant trees and plants around them, so that Kanpur can get rid of the "world's most polluted city" tag. They also presented roses to the incoming passengers and requested them to observe car free days.

car free day

People presented roses to the incoming passengers and requested them to observe car free days.

Gyanesh Mishra, one of the businessmen in the group said, "We have started observing car free days and are encouraging everyone to plant as many trees and plants around them as possible. So far, we have planted around 5,000 plants and we are continuing to do so."

Aakash, a social activist said, "We are encouraging the business community, our family and friends to plant trees. We will work hard to get rid of the "world's most polluted" city tag."



The World Health Organisation report was based on 2016 government data on the number of particles under 2.5 micrograms -- the smallest and most dangerous.

It said Kanpur had an average PM 2.5 concentration of 173 micrograms per cubic metre -- about seven times the normal safe level.

