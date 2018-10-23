High Alert At Kanpur District And Session Court Over Bomb Threat

ntensive search was carried out inside and outside the court premises, police said. (Representational)

The district and session court in Kanpur was put on high alert today after the court received an anonymous letter threatening serial blasts on its premises.

"The district and session judge received an inland postal letter on Tuesday containing bomb threat to make serial blasts at civil courts and kill judges," Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar said.

The sender identified himself as an alleged victim of corruption in the judiciary and member of the Akhil Bhartiya Nishad Manch and claimed to have planted bombs inside the civil courts, the SP added.

"After getting the threat letter, the officiating district judge informed the district magistrate and the SP to get the matter properly probed and ensure that adequate security arrangements are made at the court premises," he added.

Soon after the alert, heavy police force along with anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squads were pressed into action.

"Intensive search was carried out inside and outside the court premises with the help of sniffer dogs and BDS teams, but no explosive material was found," Mr Kumar said, adding that police were on the lookout for the sender whose identity has not been established so far.

For more Kanpur news, click here.