6 Boys Drown In River Ganga In Kanpur, 3 Bodies Recovered So Far

Six boys, who went to swim in river Ganga, drowned in Kanpur on Sunday. While three bodies have been recovered, the rest three are yet to be found. The rescue operations are underway.

"Six children have drowned. We have recovered three bodies, and the rescue operation for the three is still underway. We got divers, nets, and boats for the operation," Manoj Gupta, Circle Officer, Colonelganj said.

The boys, aged between 10 to12, were spotted by some locals, who informed the police and divers.

The recovered bodies have been sent to Hallet hospital in Kanpur.

Last week, four people were feared to have drowned off the Juhu beach in Mumbai after a group of five went into the sea for a swim. Divers, helicopters of the navy and the coast guard were deployed in their search operation.



