83-Year-Old Man, Son's Live-In Partner, 30, Killed By Grandsons

Brothers stab grandfather, father and his live-in partner in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational)

An 83-year-old man and his son's live-in partner were stabbed to death allegedly by his grandsons in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district in the early hours of the morning today, police said.

Ram Prakash Dwivedi, 83, and his son Vimal's live-in partner Khushbu, 30 died, while Vimal, 63, was critically injured in the incident that took place in Amrodha town, they said.

According to locals, there was friction in the family over Vimal's live-in relationship with 30-year-old Khushbu.

The accused, 42-year-old Lalit and his stepbrother Akshat, 18, went to their father Vimal's house and thrashed him, Ram Prakash and Khushbu. The two then stabbed Ram Prakash and Khushbu multiple times, said Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy.

While Vimal was trying to get out of his house, Munna, who earlier used to live with the Dwivedi family, saw him. Munna immediately informed Vimal's elder brother Kamal, who lives in the adjacent house.

Vimal was rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur, where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police acted promptly and arrested Akshat and Lalit while they were trying to run away to evade arrest, Mr Murthy said.

The two were apparently unhappy with their father over his live-in relationship with 30-year-old Khushbu, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Pandey.

During intensive interrogation, they confessed to having killed Ram Prakash and Khushbu, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)