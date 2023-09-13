4 Killed, 9 Injured In Van-Truck Collision In UP's Kanpur: Cops

The collision took place at Afzalpur turn in Bidhnu area, said police. (Representational)

Four people were killed and nine injured in a collision between a pickup van and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place at Afzalpur turn in Bidhnu area, they said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Sadiq (55), his wife Shahnaz (45), Hajra (42) and Golu (4). The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said.

The nine injured in the accident have been admitted to hospital, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)