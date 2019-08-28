2 Coaches Of Intercity Train Derails At Kanpur Station, Passengers Safe

The local MEMU train (Number 64201) was on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derailed at the Kanpur railway station this morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

The local MEMU train (Number 64201), on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 of the Kanpur railway station when two of its bogies derailed around 7:30 am, Mr Malviya said.

Since the train was at a low speed at the time of the accident, there was no injury and all the passengers had de-boarded, he said, adding that efforts were on to remove the derailed bogies.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident, Mr Malviya said, adding that senior officials were present at the station.



