Video: Woman Falls From Moving Train In UP, Rescued By Cop Within Seconds

A railway cop saved a woman from death after she accidentally fell from a moving train while waiting for her children who were left behind. The dramatic rescue at the Kanpur Central Railway Station was nothing short of a miracle after the woman fell between the train and the platform, a video showed.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman was travelling with her family from Kanpur to Delhi. She boarded the train from platform number 1 but her children were left behind. As the train started moving, she cried for help while leaning outside the door of the coach and two cops were running along to make sure she was safe, the video showed.

The woman tripped and fell from the coach and got dragged by the moving train, but in just a few seconds Constable Anoop Kumar Prajapati rescued the woman safely, Inspector Shiv Sagar told the media.

The woman's family thanked the cop for saving her.

With inputs from Arun Agarwal