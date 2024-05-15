10 Schools In Kanpur Get Bomb Threat Emails, Security Ops On: Police

Over 10 schools in UP's Kanpur have received bomb threats through emails. (Representational)

At least 10 schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have received bomb threats through emails, said officials today.

This comes amid a spate of such emails threatening schools and hospitals in several cities across India, including Delhi.

Threats were received by 10 schools of Kanpur, including Sanatan Dharam Mandir School of Nazirabad, Barra KDMA School and the prestigious Dr Virendra Swaroop Memorial School.

The police initiated late-night checking of school premises along with bomb disposal squads after a few principals informed them about the emails.

Joint Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra said the security of all schools was being heightened and the police were checking to see if there was a particular pattern in the threats received.

At present nothing has been found in the investigation yet, he said, adding that the exercise was continuing.

Meanwhile, in most of these schools, children stayed away.

On May 13 several schools in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar received bomb threat emails, triggering panic among the school authorities and children. After thorough searches, the threat turned out to be a hoax.



