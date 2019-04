Woman From Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh Gets 12th Rank In Civil Services Exam

anishak Kataria has topped the civil services examination 2018.

Namrata Jain, who hails from Geedam town in Dantewada, ranked 99th in the 2016 civil services exam. She got Indian Police Service and is undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

"I always wanted to be a collector. When I was in Class 8, a woman officer had come to my school. Later I was told she was the collector. I was quiet impressed by her. At that time only, I had decided to become a collector," Ms Jain told PTI over phone from Hyderabad.

She said a Naxal-triggered blast that hit the police station in her town a long time ago encouraged her to join the civil services to serve the poor and bring development to the Maoist-affected area.

"The place I come from is badly affected by naxalism. People there lack basic facility like education. I want to serve the people of my state," said Jain, who is hopeful of getting Indian Administartive Service (IAS) this time.

She said bringing development to Dantewada could be the best way to check naxalism there. While her father is a local businessman, mother is a housewife and her brother aspires to become a chartered accountant.

She studied till Class 10 in Dantewada. Thereafter, she went to Bhilai in Chhattisgharh where she completed Bachelor of Engineering.

The result of civil services examination 2018 was declared on April 5. A total of 759 candidates were recommended for different government services.

