West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Releases Constable Interview Call Letter

WBPRB Constable Interview Call Letter released on the official website

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released interview call letters for Constable recruitment. The board had released the result for the written examination on August 8, 2019. The interview is scheduled to commence tentatively on and from August 26 under different Range Recruitment Boards. The selection process for Constable includes a preliminary written examination followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written examination, and interview.

The interview is the last stage in selection process and candidates would be shortlisted for recruitment purely on the basis of merit in the final written examination and interview.

WBPRB Constable Interview Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: http://wbpolice.gov.in

Step two: Click on the recruitment link on the home page.

Step three: Click on the e-call letter link for interview.

Step four: Enter application number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and download interview admit card.

WBPRB Constable Interview Call Letter Download: Direct Link

After downloading the interview e-call letters, candidates are advised to check all the details and instructions mentioned on the call letter.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-call letters before the Testimonial Checking Desk on the date of Interview. They must carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the e-call letter for Interview.

