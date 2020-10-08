West Bengal Launches Portal To Ease Process Of Mutual Transfer In Schools

West Bengal government launches portal to ease process of mutual transfer in schools

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched a portal through which teachers of state-run and state-aided schools will be able to apply for mutual transfer and the applicant will not require any 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from his/her current institute to make such an appeal.

Presently, a teacher needs an NOC from his/her school to apply for mutual transfer. This will simplify the procedure of mutual transfer, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said while launching the portal.

"A teacher won't have to approach the school where he/she is working for a No Objection Certificate while applying for a mutual transfer via this portal," Mr Chatterjee told reporters.

The applications will be processed in a centralised manner and this will help teachers of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools join in institutes in their home district or neighbouring district, he said.

Schools in West Bengal have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic situation and the state government said the institutes would remain so till the end of November.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)