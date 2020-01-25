West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2020 Admit Card Released

West Bengal Civil Services exam admit card will be released on January 27.

The West Bengal Civil Services exam (preliminary) will be held on February 9. The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card on January 27. The West Bengal Civil Service exam is a combined Competitive Examination comprising four separate and distinct examinations for four groups of services: group A, group B, group C and group D.

"It is notified that the above mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 9th February, 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 pm," said the Commission in a notification released on its website.

"Admit cards of the candidates will be available in Commission's website www.pscwbapplication.in (till 31.01.2020) & wbpsc.gov.in from the 27th January, 2020. From 01.02.2020 Admit Card can be downloaded only from the website wbpsc.gov.in ," the notice adds.

Only scheduled tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre. Similarly all candidates from the Kalimpong district will be allowed to appear at Kalimpong centre

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and personality test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages: preliminary exam which would be an objective type test and main exam which would be both objective and conventional type.

A number of candidates to be selected on the results of the preliminary examination will be allowed admission to the main examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the main examination will be called to appear at the personality test, said the Commission.

The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled up on the results of the examination will be announced in due time.

Click here for more Jobs News