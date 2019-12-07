West Bengal Civil Service Prelims Exam In February

The interview of 2018 Civil Services exam for group A and group B posts was held in November.

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) prelims exam would be held on February 9. The exam would be conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission for selection to West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) and certain other services and posts. Candidates would be selected on the basis of written exam, which would be held in two successive stages-preliminary and main, and interview. The preliminary exam would be held in various districts of West Bengal, whereas the main exam and interview would be held in Kolkata.

From December 9 till December 16, the Commission would allow candidates to edit their application forms. During this period, candidates would be able to edit the entries made in the application form by logging into their respective accounts at the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission pscwbonline.gov.in.

The West Bengal Civil Service exam is a combined Competitive Examination comprising four separate and distinct examinations for four groups of services: group A, group B, group C and group D.

The interview of 2018 Civil Services exam for group A and group B posts was held in November. A total of 238 candidates were shortlisted for the interview. The results are expected soon. The interview list for group C and group D posts would be released by February.

Click here for more Jobs News