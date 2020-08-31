WBPSC result: West Bengal ICDS supervisor exam result declared

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of the preliminary exam held for selection of female supervisors in the Department of Women and Child Development through integrated child development scheme (ICDS). Of the total number of candidates who had appeared for the exam, a total of 29,998 candidates have qualified the exam.

The list of candidates along with their roll number and category is available on the website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).

Candidates who have qualified this exam are now eligible to appear for another written exam.

The cut off marks or the marks obtained by the last qualified candidate in general category is 31. The cut off marks for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories are 18.6667 and 14.3333, respectively. The marks obtained by OBC A and B categories are 17 and 24 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Commission had extended the registration deadline for Assistant Engineer recruitment. Today is the last date to apply for the post.

Candidates with Civil engineering degree below 36 years of age as on January 1, 2020, who can read, write and speak in Bengali, can apply for the exam. WBPSC will select and recommend candidates for Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Panchayats and Rural Development Department through written exam and interview.

