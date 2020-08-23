West Bengal Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam Registration Deadline Extended

WBPSC Asst Engineer exam registration deadline extended

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has extended registration deadline for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam. Candidates who had not applied earlier can fill and submit the application forms which are available on the official website of the Commission latest by August 31. "Closing date for submission of fees through offline is September 1, however, challan must be generated by the 31st August, 2020 positively," WBPSC has notified.

Candidates with Civil engineering degree, who can read, write and speak in Bengali, can apply for the exam.

Candidates must be below 36 years of age as on January 1, 2020. Age relaxation rules can be found in the notification.

Through this exam, WBPSC will select and recommend candidates for Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Panchayats and Rural Development Department.

Candidates will be selected through written exam and interview.

"The Written Examination will be held in Kolkata centre only in the month of November,2020 or thereabout followed by the Interview. The Interview of the candidates selected on the basis of the results of the written examination will be held at the Commission' office in Kolkata," the Commission has said.

Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview.

WBPSC has not yet announced the total number of vacancies, it has however said that all appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis.

