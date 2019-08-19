West Bengal Public Service Commission Releases Civil Services Main Exam Answer Key

WBPSC Civil Services main exam answer key has been released

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the Civil Services main examination 2019. The answer key is available for papers III, IV, V, and VI. The main examination was conducted from July 25 to July 28. Candidates who appeared in the main examination should download the answer key and submit their objection, if any, till August 21, 2019. Objections on the provisional answer key can be submitted via email.

WBPSC Main Exam Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to Commission's official website: pscwbonline.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for main exam answer key.

Step three: The answer key pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and match the keys with the questions.

WBPSC Main Exam Answer Key Direct Link

"Answer Keys to the MCQ Papers of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following Table, are hereby published for information and guidance of all concerned. All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission...," reads the notice on WBPSC main exam answer key.

Candidates can send their objections on the answer key to the following email id: 'pscwbit01@gmail.com'. Along with the objection, candidates must provide adequate proof to support their objection.

