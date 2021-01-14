West Bengal Public Service Commission Invites Applications For Assistant Engineer Post

WBPSC recruitment 2021: Apply online on or before February 1.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for the selection of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the West Bengal Engineering Service (Electrical), Public Works Department. The pay scale of this job is Rs 15600-42000 plus grade pay of Rs 5400. A total of 34 vacancies are open for recruitment. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 1, 2021.

Apply Online

Candidates with Degree in Electrical Engineering and age not more than 36 years as on January 1, 2020 are eligible for this job.

"Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive examination followed by interview. Eligible candidates would be called in for the written examination. Thereafter candidates qualifying in the written examination would be called to interview," the WBPSC has said in the official job notification.

"The Commission reserves the right for fixing qualifying marks in aggregate in respect of General, SC, ST , BC & PD candidates and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in written examination and interview taken together," it has added.

The written exam will be of 200 marks and the interview will be of 100 marks.

Along with the application form, candidates have to pay Rs 210 fee.

Click here for more Jobs News