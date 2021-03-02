West Bengal Public Service Commission Postpones Recruitment Exams

WBPSC postpones job exams till May 15

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced that Civil Service exam, Audit and Accounts Service exam and Civil Service main exam 2020 have been postponed till May 15. "The Commission has decided to postpone the following examinations till 15th of May, 2021, owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State," the Commission has notified to candidates through an official notification on its website.

West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on March 21. This is a combined competitive exam comprising four distinct exams for various posts under group A, group B, Group C and group D services. Selection to the posts will be through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and a personality test.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. preliminary exam will be held in Kolkata and other districts in the state. Only scheduled tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre. Similarly all candidates from the Kalimpong district will be allowed to appear at Kalimpong centre.

The audits and accounts service exam was scheduled on April 11.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. main exam, for candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam, was scheduled to be held for 5 days from April 24 to 28.

