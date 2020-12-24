West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2020: Registration Begins Today

WBPSC recruitment 2020: The state civil services exam will be held in March/ April.

The West Bengal Civil Services exam will be held in March/ April, 2021. Registration for the exam begins today. Application forms will be available on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) which candidates can fill and submit till January 15, 2021.

Apply Online

This is a combined competitive exam comprising four distinct exams for various posts under group A, group B, Group C and group D services. Candidates can apply for more than one group. "The candidate is required to state clearly in the appropriate column of the application the particular Group or Groups for which he/she intends to compete. No further application for change of group(s) will be entertained," the Commission has said in the exam notification.

Vacancy Details

Selection to the posts will be through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and a personality test.

The preliminary exam will be held in Kolkata and other districts in the state. Only scheduled tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre. Similarly all candidates from the Kalimpong district will be allowed to appear at Kalimpong centre.

Click here for more Jobs News